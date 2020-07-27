Three more arrested for kidnapping trader in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Sunday arrested three more persons for their involvement in the abduction of businessman Naresh Kumar Agrawal on July 10.

SP KanwarVishal Singh said the accused, Md Saifullah Tarique (24) of Dhankauda, Md Ali (25) of Mayabagicha and Md Asif (28) of Motijharan areas in the city had kidnapped Naresh and demanded `2 crore as ransom. A firearm used in the crime has been seized.

Police said that the businessman was taken at gun point in a car from Sason while he had gone there to supervise the construction of boundary wall on his land. A special investigation team recused him on July 11 from Hirakud area.

Police had arrested one Himanshu Banchhor (25) of Samasingha village within Kolabira police limits of Jharsuguda district on July 15.

During further probe into the matter, police came to know that one Rajiv Dua of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, who was staying in his uncle’s house in Sambalpur city, along with his associates Tarique, Ali and Asif besides a man from Kolkata had planned to kidnap Naresh’s youngest son, Alok Kumar Agrawal (30) a few months back.

But they changed their plan and decided to kidnap Naresh. Rajiv and his associates followed Naresh from Sambalpur and kidnapped him while he was alone in his car at Sason area. The kidnappers sprayed chloroform on Naresh’s face and took him to a newly constructed house at Jamadarpali here and tortured him.

They also demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore from his family members. Singh said Uttarakhand police has detained the prime accused Rajiv and a police team will bring him to Sambalpur soon.