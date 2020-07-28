Anganwadi workers seek police protection

By Express News Service

PURI: Anganwadi Workers’ Association on Monday filed a complaint with the Puri Collector and child development project officer (CDPO) demanding stringent action against persons who attacked a health team at Penthakata Fishermen Colony on Sunday.

The anganwadi workers said they are feeling unsafe and need adequate police protection while carrying out Covid-19 duty. On Sunday, a health team had gone to Penthakata to bring a Covid-19 patient when they were intercepted by a mob. Stones and abused were hurled at the health workers. One ANM and an anganwadi worker sustained injuries in the attack.

The miscreants also pelted stones at the house of the anganwadi worker in charge of Penthakata Fishermen Colony.Penthakata has become a Covid hotspot of the pilgrim town as 47 persons of the area have tested positive so far. The slum, which has a population of over 10,000, has been declared a containment zone. The administration is using drones and has deployed police force to keep a strict vigil and ensure implementation of containment norms.

Meanwhile, basing on the complaint of local tehsildar, Sea Beach police arrested eight persons of Penthakata and search is on to nab other accused involved in the attack.