STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Collectors asked to scale up sample collection

Attending the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Health Pradipta Mohapatra said the State has sufficient stock of testing kits and medicines.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WHILE more antigen test kits are being supplied to districts, the State Government on Monday asked Collectors to scale up collection of swab samples.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy gave the direction during a district review on management of the pandemic including surveillance and quantum of testing through video conferencing with collectors and Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs).

Attending the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Health Pradipta Mohapatra said the State has sufficient stock of testing kits and medicines. Around 1,16,000 antigen test kits have already been provided to the districts and each district will be supplied as per their demand.

The collectors and CDMOs were asked to enhance per day sample collection to at least 500. The hotspot districts were asked to scale up sample collection up to 1000 per day for early detection and treatment.
They were asked to utilise the antigen test kits and upload the test results on ICMR portal on a daily basis.
“Analyse the changing Covid situation in your district and redesign the  strategy accordingly to manage the evolving crisis,” Tripathy said.

Reviewing surveillance, quantum of testing, availability of Covid care centers, Covid health facilities, medicines, test kits, he suggested for advance arrangements in these areas keeping in view the prospective scenario till end of August.

Doctors undergoing Covid treatment were advised to take up plasma therapy as per the standard protocol.
The collectors were asked to encourage and support plasma collection in every possible ways and all logistic support should be provided to the donors. Mohaptra asked them to use logistics of blood banks for the plasma banks in the districts.

It was decided to put in place an online portal to facilitate the donors for self registration. The portal will have the details about availability of the plasma in different banks with their blood groupings so that Covid hospitals could send their requisitions accordingly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp