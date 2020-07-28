STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA’s short film spreads awareness on Covid-19

In a bid to make people aware of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, Sarashkana MLA Dr Budhan Murmu has made a short film on the subject.

A still from ‘Dariba Mana’

By Express News Service

The 27-minute film, ‘Dariba Mana’ is being telecast on DD Odia at 2.30 pm every Saturday. Dr Murmu, a psychiatrist by qualification, said he had been planning to make a film on aspects relating to prevention of Covid-19 including lockdown, wearing of masks and the need to maintain social distancing. He said it is worrying that people are ready to pay fine for not wearing masks. The film is aimed at making them aware of the need to follow the safety measures meant to keep the highly contagious virus at bay.

While the film has been directed by Munna Modi, Anup Kumar Saha is its producer. It took Dr Murmu and his team of actors three days to complete the film, which was shot at the Covid hospital at Bankisole, the district headquarters hospital, Baldiha and Deuli dams and North Orissa University campus.

Four women, a child and six male artistes have acted in it. The film was made for `1 lakh, contributed by the MLA and his friends.“As a doctor, money has never been a concern for me when it comes to matters relating to health. The film is meant for the society,” the legislator said. His team had approached a TV channels other than Doordarshan to telecast the film but all of them demanded `10,000-`12,000. But the team could not bear the cost as the film is not a commercial venture.

Saha, who has also acted in the film, said it tells people not to approach sorcerers and look out for symptoms of coronavirus. He said the team has urged the Government to show the film on LCD screens in hospitals across the State.

