Plasma bank at VIMSAR by next week

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a big boost to Covid-19 management in Western Odisha, a plasma bank is likely to become operational at VIMSAR, Burla by next week.The bank will help initiation of convalescent plasma therapy in the Covid hospitals in the districts by collecting and storing plasma from recovered patients.

VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher said the bank will be set up in the blood bank of the hospital. The Transfusion Medicine department has required infrastructure and equipment which will be assessed by a technical team in a few days. The team will also train staff on collection and storage of plasma drawn from recovered patients.

The authorities have decided to engage two staff nurses and as many technicians at the plasma bank. While a lab technician has already been posted at the department, a new technician will be employed soon.

Meher said plasma therapy is one of the successful modalities for treating critical Covid-19 patients. “We hope the plasma bank will be operational by next Monday,” he said.

OPDs, routine surgery resume

Sambalpur: The outpatient departments (OPDs) and routine surgery at VIMSAR, Burla, which were closed on July 15 after a few medical and para-medical staff of the hospital tested Covid-19 positive, were opened on Monday.Director Lalit Meher said all OPDs of the hospital except Radiotherapy and Nephrology department were reopened on the day.

He said it will take some more days to reopen the Radiotherapy and Nephrology department OPDs. There are two doctors in the Radiotherapy department. While one of them is undergoing treatment at a Covid care facility after he was tested positive, the other doctor is in quarantine. The quarantine period of the doctor will be over within three days, after which the Radiotherapy department OPD can be reopened.

Similarly, the sole doctor of the Nephrology department is in quarantine.Till date, 22 staff of VIMSAR including five doctors, 15 nurses and one radiographer besides an attendant have been infected by the virus. This apart, at least 85 medical and paramedical staffs of VIMSAR are under quarantine.