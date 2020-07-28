Rayagada Town police station sealed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada Town police station was sealed for 48 hours on Monday after 12 cops tested positive for Covid-19.

SP S Vivek M said as per the Covid-19 guideline, the police station has been sealed and will be sanitised. A temporary outpost has been opened in front of the police station to facilitate people to lodge their grievances. He appealed to the public to wear mask and maintain social distance to check the virus spread.

Project director of DRDA, Rayagada Amrit Ruturaj said two Covid facilities have been set up at Bissam Cuttack and Gunupur with 200 and 250 beds respectively which will be made operational by August 5. Around 99 per cent of villages in the district are under green zone. He asked people not to panic and follow the Covid-19 norms strictly.

In the last 24 hours, 68 positive cases were detected in Rayagada. So far, the district has reported 600 positive cases od which 349 have recovered.