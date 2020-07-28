Snatched service revolver yet to be traced

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Kakatpur police of Puri district are yet to trace the service revolver which was snatched from a cop during a raid on a gambling den at Bhandishai of Naugaon in Jagatsinghpur on Saturday.

Though gambling has become rampant in Bhandishai village, situated on the border of Jagatsinghpur and Puri, the police of both the districts turn a blind eye to the menace due to the alleged involvement of ruling party leaders.

Acting on tip off two days back, Kakatpur police led by IIC Sujit Das raided a house in Bhandishai and found eight persons engaged in gambling in the village. The cops arrested four persons and were on way to the police station in a jeep when supporters of the accused led by Korua sarpanch Aranya Nayak forcibly stopped the vehicle near Sikhar Bridge.

They demanded immediate release of the accused persons and when the police refused, a clash broke out. While two policemen sustained injuries, one of the accused snatched the service revolver of ASI Suryamani Majhi and fled. Though police are frequently searching paddy fields in Sikhar panchayat of Naugoan, the revolver is yet to be traced. Sources said some influential persons in connivance with local police are supporting the gamblers.

Kakatpur IIC Das said seven persons including Korua sarpanch Nayak have been arrested in this connection. Police have seized `12.360, eight cell phones and playing cards from their possession but the service revolver is yet to be traced.