Women SHGs join ‘go local’ movement to counter China

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Women SHGs in the district have joined the go local movement to counter Chinese products and are making rakhis from dried Sabai grass.

Deputy CEO of ORMAS Vimal Mal said the women SHGs-Maa Andharigudi Purchasing Group, Arnapurna Sabai Producer Group, Mugdha Producer Group and Guhaldihi Producer Group are involved in the initiative and the rakhis are being sold through stalls set up at Bhubaneswar along with Rairangpur and Baripada in the district.

“We planned to make the unique rakhis one-and-half-month back. The SHG members were trained by craft designer Chandini Khandelwal,” said Mal. He said the rakhis, made of dried Sabai grass and coloured cotton, can be bought for `25-`30 per piece.

ORMAS has received order for 1,500 rakhis and more orders are on anvil as private stall owners too are interested in selling the item. The initiative will help the SHG members earn during these tough times. An SHG member Kuni Singh said Chinese rakhis are made of plastic and also pollute the environment. On the other hand, the Sabai rakhis are bio-degradable and environment-friendly.