Administrative, police officers emerge as heroes in Ganjam's COVID-19 war

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: They are the frontline soldiers of the COVID war, fighting an invisible enemy by braving grave odds everyday and putting themselves at high risk.

In COVID hotspot Ganjam, administrative and police officers have emerged as heroes in the fight against the deadly virus which has crippled normal life in the district. While some have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, many have recovered and resumed their duty.Among the most vulnerable to the infection are police personnel.

While many cops in Ganjam have been infected, it has not deterred them from carrying out their essential work. Two such cops, Chhatrapur SDPO Goutam Kissan and IIC Priyas Ranjan Chhotray, contracted coronavirus and on recovery, they have returned to the frontline.

The duo has even donated their plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack for treatment of serious COVID-19 patients, drawing appreciation from various quarters. So far, three police personnel have succumbed to the virus.

Besides, several administrative officers in the district have also been infected. While some of them are undergoing treatment at the COVID hospital, many have recovered and resumed duty.

Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Rajendra Minz, Berhampur sub-divisional manager (SDM) Sweta Kumar Das, Assistant Collectors Binod Behera and D Maleswar Patra as well as Patrapur tehsildar Srinivas Behera contracted the virus while performing COVID duties. The condition of Binod and Srinivas was critical and they were admitted to the ICU.

However, they along with other bureaucrats defeated the virus and now have joined others in the pandemic fight.

Except Sweta Kumar, all the administrative officers are from the district. Sweta Kumar is on deputation for COVID management since last May and has been accommodated at the Circuit House here.

From receiving migrant workers, accommodating them at temporary medical camps (TMCs), supervision of COVID Care Centres (CCCs) to enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, he has played a pivotal role in pandemic management in the district. His relentless efforts to ensure safety of the public has earned him the nickname of ‘crisis manager’.

While Sweta Kumar single-handedly manages the CCCs, he is usually accompanied by colleagues Binod and Maleswar during enforcement of COVID guidelines. The officers are often seen moving around the city even during odd hours with dry food packets for the needy.

An alumnus of JNU, Sweta Kumar has been put up at the Circuit House since three months away from his family. To beat the loneliness, he shoots short documentary films. His recently released film ‘Mask’ has been highly appreciated and even awarded.

So far, he has collected around Rs 5 lakh from violators and in the last three days, has sealed over 50 shops in the city for flouting COVID-19 norms.