BJP MLAs booked for violation of COVID-19 rules in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra and his Rengali counterpart Nauri Nayak were booked by police for forcibly entering the Collector’s office with BJP workers to submit a memorandum on COVID-19 related issues on Tuesday.

Police said Mishra and Nayak along with their supporters violated the COVID-19 guidelines by storming into the office of the district Collector after manhandling the cops.

On the day, a group of BJP workers led by both the MLAs came in a rally from the local party office to the collectorate to submit a memorandum regarding health-related issues in the district. They were requested by police not to enter the Collector’s office in group and adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. Besides, they were also asked to maintain social distance.

Since the BJP workers did not have any permission of the competent authority, police asked them to submit the memorandum to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Sambalpur Umakanta Raj. The ADM also agreed to receive the memorandum from the agitators at the main gate. However, the BJP workers didn’t pay any heed and tried to enter the office premises forcibly.

When the agitators were stopped, they jostled with the police. They entered the ADM office and allegedly misbehaved with Raj.

Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Tapan Mohanty said police have registered a case against Mishra and Nayak as well as their supporters under Sections 143, 188, 447, 332, 353, 294, 269, 270, 336, 506, 149 of the IPC besides 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act, Section 3 Epidemic Disease Act and 51 Disaster Management Act.

On the other hand, Mishra said despite having no constitutional right, police restricted him from entering the collectorate. Addressing mediapersons, he said, “If an MLA is not allowed to enter the Collector’s office in a democratic country, one can imagine how the district administration and the Government are functioning in the State.”

He said the BJP team had come to the collectorate to submit a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the district administration.