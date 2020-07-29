COVID-19 blow from Bhubaneswar slums as daily tally cross 200-mark for second straight day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another major spike of daily cases, the state capital reported 215 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,365 on Tuesday. For the second time, daily COVID count in the capital crossed 200-mark. Previously, the city had reported 248 cases on July 24, which remains the highest single-day spike of cases in Bhubaneswar so far.

What has raised concern of possible community spread is that the city’s slum settlements are still the worst affected while city hospitals also reported 18 positive cases including 11 from a single private hospital.



Of the new cases, 63 were related to slums. The Unit-IX slum in the South-East zone reported an outbreak of 19 cases. All persons tested positive were males in the age group of 21 to 64 years. Officials said around 40 persons were quarantined and tested after a person from the Unit-IX slum near Baya Baba mutt, having travel history to a COVID hotspot district, tested positive.

Similarly, 14 cases were reported from city’s biggest slum Salia Sahi. While 11 persons were in quarantine, the other three transmitted the virus locally with no details of source of infection.



Nine persons from MLA Colony slum, eight from Mali Sahi, six from Bisewari slum, three from Gajapati Nagar slum, one person each from Fire Station area, Kalinga Vihar and Sitapur and Tapond Basti slums, tested positive on the day.

A total 150 fresh cases were related to home quarantine, while the other 65 patients contracted the disease locally.The city now has 1,209 active cases and death toll increased to 13 after death of a five-year-old child, who was also suffering from cerebral palsy.

Despite isolating a large number of people, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not been able to contain spread of the virus. The Capital city has added close to 1,100 cases in the last six days.



BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, however, said the cases have gone up as the civic body increased its testing capacity to 1,200 from 800 in the last few days.

“We are taking all possible measures and have already declared a number of slums as containment zones to prevent spread of the virus further,” he said and added that special measures also being taken to check transmission at city hospitals.

COVID crisis takes political colour



Meanwhile, the situation took a political colour with BJP Bhubaneswar president Babu Singh terming it as ‘grim’ and suggesting the State Government to take help of Centre, if needed, to keep spread of the virus in check.



“When situation went out of control in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened to bring it under control. We urge the State Government to seek help of the Home Minister to bring situation under control in Bhubaneswar,” he said.