COVID-19 stigma claims life at ODisha's MKCG hospital

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Patients suffering from diseases other than Covid-19 in Ganjam are at the receiving end amid the spiralling positive cases in the district.

A day after a pregnant woman from Purunapatana in Chhatrapur block was left writhing in labour pain for several hours as nobody attended to her at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH), a similar case of neglect was reported from the casualty wing of the MCH on Tuesday.

Sources said the person resideing from Gajapati district visited the hospital for treatment of hypertension and diabetes.

The medical staff conducted antigen test on him and he tested negative. He was given medicines and asked to return.

However, Behera’s condition worsened later in the day and he started bleeding from the nose.

His family members brought him to the casualty wing of the hospital where the staff refused to attend to him suspecting him to be infected with coronavirus.

​Though family members showed Behera’s antigen report to the hospital staff, the latter did not relent. He died at around noon. No officials could be contacted for comments in this connection.



