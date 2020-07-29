STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack 's Chhatra Bazaar, Malgodown on alert after slums report 13 COVID-19 cases

Official sources said, as many as 11 persons from Malgodown Behera Sahi have tested positive for COVID-19 while two other cases were reported from Chhatra Bazaar.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, health care workers, PPE kits

Another round of testing for Covid-19 will be conducted at Behera Sahi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: SPREAD of coronavirus infection to the busy Malgodown and Chhatra Bazaar, the two major commodities and vegetable mandis of the State, has become a cause of concern for locals and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Official sources said, as many as 11 persons from Malgodown Behera Sahi have tested positive for Covid-19 while two other cases were reported from Chhatra Bazaar.

Though no trader has been infected so far, the new cases were detected from Behera Sahi which is located adjacent to Malgodown.This has fuelled fear of virus transmission in Malgodown as most of the residents in Behera Sahi belong to the labour class who are employed in different godowns in the locality.

Traders across several districts depend on Malgodown, the largest wholesale market for essential commodities while Chhatra Bazaar is the biggest vegetable and fruit wholesale market of the state.

As thousands of traders visit the two markets daily for transaction, spread of the infection to these localities has now posed a new challenge for CMC to contain further spread of coronavirus. Local traders said if the infection is not checked, supply of essentials, vegetables from the two biggest mandis of the State will be hit.

Considering the situation, the CMC’s enforcement squad on Tuesday intensified enforcement activities in Malgodown and sealed a godown for violating social distancing norm.

Going by the situation, the civic body officials are planning to declare the Malgodown Behera Sahi as containment zone. Another round of testing for Covid-19 will be conducted at Behera Sahi on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coornavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp