Girls outshine boys in Odisha Class 10 matriculation examination

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Girls outshone boys by four percentage points in the matriculation (Class 10) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The pass percentage of girls was 81.98 while that of boys was 77.80. The overall pass percentage in the examination was 78.76.

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said 4,21,256 out of the 5,34,843 students passed the examination.

"The pass percentage this time is 78.76 per cent against last year's 72.35 per cent which is 6.41 per cent more," the minister said.

Of 2,62,738 girl students, 2,15,367 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 81.98.

Of the 2,47,451 boy students, 1,92,501 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 77.80 per cent, the minister said.

The minister said 1,279 candidates passed the examination this time with A1 grade (above 90 per cent), the number was 1,180 last year.

While congratulating the successful candidates, the minister said: "Thos who have failed should not consider this as their last examination. They will get enough opportunities in life to prosper."