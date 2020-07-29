Judicial officers seek protective kits as COVID-19 cases rise in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With COVID-19 spreading its tentacles to jails, judicial staff including judges and employees of different courts functioning in the state have sought personal protective gear fearing exposure to the coronavirus.

Even as the Orissa High Court has directed for restrictive functioning of sub-ordinate courts during the pandemic, district judges have to visit different jails and Child Care Institutions to monitor living standard of inmates and compliance of advisories.

Since judges during jail visits come in close contact with prison staff and inmates, Registrar General of Orissa High Court Malaya Ranjan Dash has urged the State Government to supply PPE kits, masks, sanitiser, soaps, gloves, isolation gowns and surgical suits (scrubs) to the district judges, judicial officers and staff of sub-ordinate courts.

Dash has requested Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy to take immediate step for supply of protective kits to enable the judges and judicial officers discharge their duty smoothly.

Judicial officers seeking COVID protective gears for jail visits is imperative in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in some important jails of the State.