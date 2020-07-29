National Green Tribunal warns panel of punitive action over report delay

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Failure of the committee comprising Khurda Collector and divisional forest officer to submit its report on unauthorised use of a land has earned ire of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT on Monday warned the committee to submit report over illegal and unauthorised use of 568 acres of forest land in Jaydev Vihar area of Bhubaneswar by September 10 or face ‘coercive orders’.

While constituting the committee, the NGT’s principal bench (New Delhi) had directed it on May 20 last year to submit the report within two months. The committee had sought time on August 30, November 25 and January 20, 2020, but failed to submit the report till now.

“We are inclined to grant one more opportunity to them to file the report before the next date failing which, exemplary coercive orders shall be issued against them which shall include punitive measures like cost and civil imprisonment”, the NGT Bench of Justice SP Wandi (Judicial Member) and Dr Nagin Nanda (Expert Member) said in its Monday order.

The bench made it clear that the order passed by the Tribunal is enforceable as a decree and executable in terms of Section 51 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

The NGT issued the May 20 order on a petition filed by Bhubaneswar-based human rights activist Subash Mohapatra. He alleged that 568.039 acres of forest land in Jaydev Vihar mouza of Bhubaneswar tehsil were used without obtaining any clearance from the Forest department under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

The CAG General in its social sector report had mentioned about the encroachment on the forest land and in action on the part of the authorities, the petition said.