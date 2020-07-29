Naveen Patnaik hopes for people’s movement in plasma donation for COVID-19 treatment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: PLASMA donation will soon become a people’s movement in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Odisha, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.



While inaugurating the plasma bank at Capital Hospital here, he made a special mention of the recovered police, fire and NDRF personnel who donated plasma and appreciated their humanitarian gesture for saving lives of other people. The Chief Minister also launched a web portal for plasma donors.

So far, plasma has been collected from 23 recovered persons with which 46 Covid-19 patients can be treated, he said and added that the good beginning has created hope about its expansion in the near future. “Preliminary results of Covid-19 plasma therapy in Odisha have been very encouraging. I am sure plasma donation with the participation of more and more people will become a community-driven people’s movement,” Naveen said.

So far, four critically-ill Covid-19 patients administered with plasma have recovered from the highly-infectious disease. Odisha reported its first recovery due to plasma therapy on July 24 when a 48-year-old woman of Cuttack was cured at the Ashwini Covid Hospital. Three more patients, who underwent the therapy at Tata Hospital in Ganjam district recovered on Tuesday.

Plasma therapy was started in three hospitals SUM Hospital and KIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack - on July 15 and July 16. It was started at Tata COVID Hospital at Sitalapalli in Ganjam district on July 22.

The Chief Minister announced that more plasma banks will come up at IGH, Rourkela, VIMSAR, Burla, and MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. The other functional plasma bank is at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, which also acts as a nodal centre. “Our Government recognises all efforts made by doctors, paramedics and police personnel. And special thanks to plasma donors,” he said.

The web portal launched on the day would ensure hassle free registration of plasma donors. The portal has a database of all the recovered Covid-19 patients.Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das called upon recovered persons to come forward for plasma donation.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said plasma donation will be intensified in the coming days. Additional Chief Secretary in the Health Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra announced that an SOP will be issued by the Government on plasma donation soon.

INJECTING HOPE



Four critically-ill Covid-19 patients administered with plasma have recovered from the highly-infectious disease so far



Till now, plasma has been collected from 23 recovered persons with which 46 Covid patients can be treated



Govt has announced plasma banks at IGH-Rourkela, VIMSAR-Burla, and MKCG MCH at Berhampur