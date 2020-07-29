STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government to help Gridco plug revenue gap in state

The adverse impact of COVID-19 on the power sector as a whole and Gridco in particular was discussed at a high level meeting.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:41 AM

The sharp fall in industrial power demand due to renewed lockdowns is also expected to hit discoms very hard.

Power demand had fallen by 14 per cent during March-June period due to periodical lockdown and shutdown across Odisha in comparison to the corresponding period last year. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to come to the rescue of Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco) to overcome the current financial crisis faced by the company due to fall in power demand since imposition of COVID-19 lockdown.

Power demand had fallen by 14 per cent during March-June period due to periodical lockdown and shutdown across Odisha in comparison to the corresponding period last year. The revenue gap of Gridco has widened because of the low demand of bulk power from the power distribution companies (discoms) and less realisation of revenue.

The company has to pay the fixed charges to power generating plants as per power purchase agreement, said Gridco CMD Saurabh Garg.

The adverse impact of COVID-19 on the power sector as a whole and Gridco in particular was discussed at a high level meeting here chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Tuesday.

In its annual revenue requirement for 2020-21, the State-owned power trading utility has estimated a revenue deficit of around Rs  3,123.66 crore at the bulk supply price (BSP) of 270.47 per unit.

The meeting decided to extend necessary financial guarantee support to Gridco as power is a critical need.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, who was CMD Gridco for a couple of years, advised the department to redesign its investment in renewable power sector keeping in view the availability of low cost renewable energy from interstate market.

Energy Secretary Nikunjabihari Dhal said the installed power generation capacity of Odisha is around 7.15 GW (1 GW equal to 1000 MW) including 2.13 GW from hydro, 4.36 GW from thermal and 0.66 GW from renewable sources. 

The installed captive plants capacity of industries in the State is around 9.85 GW. The captive generation and consumption has also reduced by 25 percent in April, 12 percent in May and 2 percent in June.

The Chief Secretary asked OPTCL, Gridco and three distribution companies under the management control of Gridco to make the power sector self sustaining through aggressive system reform and reduction in aggregate technical and commercial loss.

While asking OPTCL and discoms to improve quality and reliability of power supply by optimising use of the existing network, Tripathy advised Industry department to motivate industrial units to procure power from Gridco.

