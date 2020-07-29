STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi for GST aid

Published: 29th July 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre releasing GST compensation of Rs 5,122 crore to Odisha on Monday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this amount is a much needed relief for the State to overcome the financial crisis.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Pradhan said, “This compensation will come as a big relief to states like Odisha impacted by revenue losses due to the pandemic situation.”

The full GST compensation will also provide fiscal boost to speed up development works and further assist the states in their fight against COVID-19.

The release of GST compensation showed the Modi Government’s unwavering commitment for Odisha under his ‘Purvodaya’ vision, he added. 

​Noting that the GST compensation of Odisha is increasing every year, Pradhan said there has been an increase of 5.23 percent over the compensation it received in 2018-19.  

Revenue collections have dipped by 32.79 percent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year in comparison to corresponding period in last fiscal due to ensuing COVID-19 situation.

