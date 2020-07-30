STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crime Branch to probe death of social activist Aditya Dash: DGP

Social activist Aditya Dash

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Thursday ordered the Crime Branch to probe into the death of social activist Aditya Dash, whose mutilated body was found on railway tracks here over three weeks ago, a top officer said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said that the Crime Branch has been directed to take over investigation into the case which is now being probed by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Bhubaneswar.

"I have ordered Crime Branch to take charge of investigation of BBSR GRPS case no 81/20 relating to death of social activist Sri Aditya Das," the DGP tweeted.

The mutilated body of Dash, a popular social activist and motivational speaker, was found on the railway tracks near Lingaraj Temple Road railway station in Bhubaneswar on July 7 and Bhubaneswar GRP has been investigating into the case since then, police said.

After registering a case, the GRP had launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death of Das, who was running an NGO and had set up an old age home.

Following the DGPs order, a team of crime branch police visited the GRP establishment here in order to obtain the required information, police said.

Police have also recovered CCTV footage from the activists house and the railway station in course of its investigation.

The post-mortem report had found that Das died because of grievous injury on the head, they said.

The late activist's friends and relatives alleged foul play behind his death and refused to accept that Das, known for his inspiring talks and encouraging acts, could have committed suicide.

A hand-written letter in Odia was also found with messages for his family, friends and those associated with the old age home established by him.

The letter was examined by the State Forensic Science Laboratory here and found to have been written by him, police said.

