STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Death in COVID-19 quarantine centre of Odisha's Balasore district fuels tension

Agitators locked block development officer Satyajeet Rout and in-charge of Bhograi community health centre Dr Kamalakanta Jena in the TMC for nine hours demanding action.

Published: 30th July 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Angry villagers assualting a health worker in Barbatia panchayat

Angry villagers assualting a health worker in Barbatia panchayat. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Tension flared up in Barbatia panchayat under Bhograi block of Balasore district after an inmate of the local temporary medical centre (TMC) died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The inmate was identified as 45-year-old Ramakanta Das of Kantabania village under the panchayat.Alleging that the inmate was murdered, irate villagers thrashed local ASHA, ANM and anganwadi workers leaving them injured.

The agitators also locked block development officer (BDO) Satyajeet Rout and in-charge of Bhograi community health centre (CHC) Dr Kamalakanta Jena in the TMC for nine hours demanding action against the people responsible for Ramakanta’s death. 

Sources said Ramakanta worked in a private company in South Africa and on his arrival in the village on July 20, was lodged in the TMC. After getting up in the morning on Wednesday, other inmates were surprised to find Ramakanta’s room locked from inside. Though they knocked on the door, there was no response from him.

The inmates then informed the sarpanch about the incident following which the latter along with the nodal officer, local ASHA, ANM and anganwadi workers reached the TMC. They broke the door and found Ramakanta dead inside.

Sources said a liquor bottle was also found in the room.As the news of the death spread, the victim’s family members and locals rushed to the spot and assaulted the ASHA, ANM and anganwadi workers. When the BDO and Dr Kamalakanta reached the TMC, irate villagers locked them inside the centre. On being informed, tehsildar Rakhal Chandra Parida along with Bhograi police arrived at the TMC but were unable to pacify the agitators.

Ramakanta’s son Samaresh Das alleged that the TMC staff were responsible for the death of his father. "Since my father was wearing some gold ornaments and even had cash with him, he was murdered by the TMC staff," he claimed.

Later, a platoon of force along with police personnel of Udaypur-Talsari Marine and Kamarda police stations were brought in to control the situation. In the evening, the two officers were released by the villagers after police assured them of proper investigation into the inmate’s death.

While the Ramakanta’s body was sent for postmortem, the injured health workers were admitted to Bhograi CHC for treatment. Till reports last came in, no police complaint was filed in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barbatia panchayat Balasore district COVID19 Coronavirus COVID quarantine centre
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp