STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Indigenous practices can protect nature: Odia climate change activist Archana Soreng

She pointed out that the youths of tribal and other indigenous communities are unaware of the treasure trove of centuries-old traditional wisdom of their ancestors.

Published: 30th July 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Odia climate change activist Archana Soreng

Odia climate change activist Archana Soreng (Photo| Twitter)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: The new member of UN's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change Archana Soreng wants to help include traditional knowledge of indigenous communities in policy action for protection of nature.

A native of Bihaband under Kutra block in Sundargarh district, 24-year-old Archana said the world vaguely acknowledges the traditional practices of different tribal and forest dwelling communities for protection of the environment and it’s time these invaluable knowledge and techniques are highlighted and practised widely.  

She pointed out that the youths of tribal and other indigenous communities are unaware of the treasure trove of centuries-old traditional wisdom of their ancestors. "I aspire to create a platform where community elders can pass on the knowledge to the young generation," she said.

 Archana was inducted to the seven-member UN group recently. She is currently based at Bhubaneswar and working as Research Officer for Vasundhara (Odisha), an action research and policy advocacy organisation working on Natural Resources Governance, Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods.

"The Youth Advisory Group is expected to give feedback for policy action. I would also bring youth groups for discussion to know about their collective perspectives on environment protection and send their views to the UN body," she said. 

Archana said she is fortunate to get this opportunity of documenting traditional knowledge of different indigenous communities across the country which can be utilised on globally to save the environment.  

She further informed that while pursuing Masters degree in Regulatory Governance at Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, she developed an instant liking for Environment Regulation as the subject dealt with lessons she had experienced during her childhood. "My late father had acquired traditional knowledge of naturopathy from family elders. I realised that this traditional knowledge needs to be practised, preserved and promoted," she said.

Archana did her Plus II from Carmel School, Rourkela and graduation at Patna Women’s College. Her father Bijay Soreng was the Principal of Bachelor of Social Work College at Bihaband. He died of cancer in 2017. Her mother Usha Kerketta stays at Bihaband and only brother G Soreng is pursuing MPhil at TISS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Archana Soreng UN Youth Advisory Group Odisha climate change Environmental activist
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp