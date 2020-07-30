STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks passenger service on Haridaspur-Paradip railway line

Pradhan said the 82-km rail link between Paradip and Haridaspur passing through Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts is the widely anticipated railway line in the State since 1996.

Published: 30th July 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for introduction of passenger train service on Haridaspur-Paradip rail line that is ready for movement of goods trains.

In a letter to Goyal, Pradhan said the 82-km rail link between Paradip and Haridaspur passing through Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts is the widely anticipated railway line in the State since sanctioning of the project in 1996.

Passenger train service is a long-standing demand of the people of Kendrapara. "I request your personal intervention in starting of passenger train service through this line which will provide much-needed connectivity to Kendrapara and facilitate economic development in the region," the letter said.

Expressing his gratitude to Goyal for taking personal interest for swift completion of the long-pending project and thanking Odisha government for prompt resolution of various issues, Pradhan said the project will unlock massive potential for development in Eastern India envisioned under Prime Minister’s Purvodaya vision.

He said the completion of the project that has been sanctioned in 1996 was possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment and drive to realise the vision of Purvodaya and constant monitoring on implementation of key infrastructure projects languishing for years. “I would request you to solicit the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a grand inauguration of the project,” Pradhan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Haridaspur Paradip railway line
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp