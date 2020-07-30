Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks passenger service on Haridaspur-Paradip railway line

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for introduction of passenger train service on Haridaspur-Paradip rail line that is ready for movement of goods trains.

In a letter to Goyal, Pradhan said the 82-km rail link between Paradip and Haridaspur passing through Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts is the widely anticipated railway line in the State since sanctioning of the project in 1996.

Passenger train service is a long-standing demand of the people of Kendrapara. "I request your personal intervention in starting of passenger train service through this line which will provide much-needed connectivity to Kendrapara and facilitate economic development in the region," the letter said.

Expressing his gratitude to Goyal for taking personal interest for swift completion of the long-pending project and thanking Odisha government for prompt resolution of various issues, Pradhan said the project will unlock massive potential for development in Eastern India envisioned under Prime Minister’s Purvodaya vision.

He said the completion of the project that has been sanctioned in 1996 was possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment and drive to realise the vision of Purvodaya and constant monitoring on implementation of key infrastructure projects languishing for years. “I would request you to solicit the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for a grand inauguration of the project,” Pradhan said.