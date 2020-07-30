STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Water from holy tank near Lingaraj Temple sent to Ayodhya for Ram temple ceremony

Devout Hindus from all over the country have been sending soil and holy water from religious shrines to Ayodhya for the last two weeks

Published: 30th July 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya.

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of social activists have sent a container of water from the Bindu Sagar near the Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony to be held on August 5.

Members of Maa Jageswari Yuba Sangathan, Odisha Swabhiman and Bharat Raksha Manch collected water from Ananta Vasudev Ghat of the holy tank in a ‘kamandal’, a brass container, after holding a small ‘Yagyan’.

The sealed container was sent to Mahant Nrityagopal Das, the trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, by Speed Post.

Devout Hindus from all over the country have been sending soil and holy water from religious shrines to Ayodhya for the last two weeks. Holy water from the Char Dhams, Sangam, Kurukshetra and other places has reached Ayodhya and will be used in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Sources said more than 10,000 different urns have already been received and many more are on their way. The authorities at Ayodhya have assured that everyone's faith will be respected and the material will be poured into the foundation along with Bhoomi Pujan.

President of the Sangathan Prafulla Swain said the water of the Bindu Sagar is considered most sacred as it contains a drop of water from each of India’s sacred water bodies. Anointing the ground breaking spot with this water will mean that water from each sacred river and pond has been used, he said.

Although the members wanted to go to Ayodhya in person, permission was denied by the administration. Swain said many events including prayers, Yagyans, lighting lamps, distribution of sweets and Mahaprasad and putting up dhwajas have been planned on August 5.

Lamps will be lit in all the homes of the Old Town area in the evening. A special cover along with Ramayana postage stamps also will be released on this occasion to commemorate the grand event.

National General Secretary of the Bharat Raksha Manch Anil Dhir said bringing the sacred soil and water from all parts of the country also symbolises the emotional connection that the people of the country have with Lord Ram.

Ram sevaks from across the country have waited for this moment to become a reality and the step also aims to pay tribute to them, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lingaraj Temple Ram temple Ayodhya temple Bhoomi Pujan
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp