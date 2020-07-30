Water from holy tank near Lingaraj Temple sent to Ayodhya for Ram temple ceremony

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of social activists have sent a container of water from the Bindu Sagar near the Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony to be held on August 5.

Members of Maa Jageswari Yuba Sangathan, Odisha Swabhiman and Bharat Raksha Manch collected water from Ananta Vasudev Ghat of the holy tank in a ‘kamandal’, a brass container, after holding a small ‘Yagyan’.

The sealed container was sent to Mahant Nrityagopal Das, the trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, by Speed Post.

Devout Hindus from all over the country have been sending soil and holy water from religious shrines to Ayodhya for the last two weeks. Holy water from the Char Dhams, Sangam, Kurukshetra and other places has reached Ayodhya and will be used in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Sources said more than 10,000 different urns have already been received and many more are on their way. The authorities at Ayodhya have assured that everyone's faith will be respected and the material will be poured into the foundation along with Bhoomi Pujan.

President of the Sangathan Prafulla Swain said the water of the Bindu Sagar is considered most sacred as it contains a drop of water from each of India’s sacred water bodies. Anointing the ground breaking spot with this water will mean that water from each sacred river and pond has been used, he said.

Although the members wanted to go to Ayodhya in person, permission was denied by the administration. Swain said many events including prayers, Yagyans, lighting lamps, distribution of sweets and Mahaprasad and putting up dhwajas have been planned on August 5.

Lamps will be lit in all the homes of the Old Town area in the evening. A special cover along with Ramayana postage stamps also will be released on this occasion to commemorate the grand event.

National General Secretary of the Bharat Raksha Manch Anil Dhir said bringing the sacred soil and water from all parts of the country also symbolises the emotional connection that the people of the country have with Lord Ram.

Ram sevaks from across the country have waited for this moment to become a reality and the step also aims to pay tribute to them, he added.