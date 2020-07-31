Bindu Sagar water for Ram Mandir ‘Bhumi Puja

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of social activists sent a container of water from Bindu Sagar to Ayodhya for ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony of Ram Mandir to be held on August 5. The members of Maa Jageswari Yuba Sangathan, Odisha Swabhiman and Bharat Raksha Manch collected water from Ananta Vasudev Ghat of the holy tank in a kamandal (brass container), after organising a ‘yagyan’. The sealed container was sent to Mahant Nrityagopal Das, the trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra by speed post. Devout Hindus from all over the country have been sending soil and holy water from religious shrines to Ayodhya since the last two weeks.

President of the Sangathan Prafulla Swain said water of the Bindu Sagar is considered most sacred as it contains a drop of water from each of India’s sacred water bodies. Anointing the ground breaking spot with this water will mean that water from each sacred river and pond has been used, he said. Swain said several events have been planned here on August 5. Lamps will be lit in all homes in Old Town area in the evening.