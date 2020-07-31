BJD MLAs demand passenger traffic

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All the five BJD MLAs from Kendrapara district have requested the Centre to commission the Haridaspur-Paradip new broad gauge rail line for passenger traffic to fulfil the long-awaited dreams of the people.

“We demand in public interest to accord necessary approval and certification so that the long-awaited dreams of the people of Kendrapara will be fulfilled and the first passenger train to the district can be flagged off in August,” the MLAs said in a memorandum submitted to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal through general manager of East Coast Railway Vidya Bhushan here on Thursday.

The MLAs drew the attention of the Railway Minister to the letter of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik written to him on Tuesday on the issue of commissioning of the railway line for passenger traffic to connect Kendrapara with the railway map in public interest.

Stating that the people of Kendrapara have waited for a long time for completion of the 82 km railway line, the MLAs said the special purpose vehicle (SPV) executing the project has recommended to the Railway Ministry to run passenger trains on the route and approval should be accorded as early as possible.

The State Government has rendered all necessary support to the project by waiving off stamp duty, registration fee and premium of land besides providing monetary support to the project in the shape of equity participation so that people of the district will have railway connectivity, the MLAs said.

The signatories to the memorandum were Pratap Kumar Deb, Shashibhusan Behera, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sabitri Agarwalla and Dhruba Charan Sahu.