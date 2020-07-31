CB to probe into social activist death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Abhay on Thursday handed over the investigation into the death of social activist Aditya Das to the Crime Branch (CB).

Das was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj temple road station in the city on July 7. The SP of Crime Branch and three inspectors, including a lady officer, visited the railway station and Government Railway Police (GRP) station to probe into the case. The officials also questioned the deceased’s three associates in this connection.

GRP officers have handed over the documents like the statements of about 30 persons recorded by them, the Handwriting Bureau’s report, post-mortem report, statements of bank accounts of Das and his old age home to the CB.

Initially, GRP had registered a case of unnatural death but after the activist’s associates alleged foul play, they registered a murder case.