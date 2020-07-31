Determination key to success for farmer’s son

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Sourav Kumar of Ambadola village in Habaspur panchayat has proved persistence can overcome almost any challenge.

A student of Krupasindhu Government High School, Sourav has scored A-1 grade in this year’s HSC examination, the results of which were declared by the Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday. He is the only student from Kalahandi district to secure 90 per cent marks in the examination. Born and brought up with bare minimum luxuries, the youngster stays along with his parents and an elder brother, who studies in Plus Two, in a thatched house in the village.

His father Mandhar Kumar owns one acre land of which 50 per cent is cultivable. In order to meet the needs of his family of four, Mandhar does tailoring and also runs a small shop in the village which he had set up with an investment of `3,000. His monthly income from all sources is `10,000. Despite his meagre means, Mandhar is determined to ensure his two sons do not get left behind in terms of education. “I am fortunate that my sons are doing their best in academics,” he said.

Sourav, who scored 540 marks out of 600 in the examination said he aspires to be an administrative officer so that he can work for the welfare of the society. Headmaster of Krupasindhu High School Harishankar Bag termed Sourav as the most disciplined student of his institutions. “All the teachers of the school were hoping he would perform well in the HSC examination,” he said.