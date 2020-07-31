Lower Suktel funds reverted to Govt treasury

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: IN yet another setback to Lower Suktel project, which has been hanging fire for the last two years, the State Government has reverted the sanctioned funds amounting to `600 crore.

The project, started in 2013, has been lagging. Till work was stopped in 2018 due to protests by residents of villages in its periphery over compensation demands, only 50 per cent of the dam and 70 per cent of spillway had been completed.

The villagers, affected by the project have been demanding compensation for loss of their land as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The Government had sanctioned `2,448 crore for the project of which `1,848 has been spent. The rest `600 crore was lying unutilised for the last two years and has now been deposited in the Government treasury.

However, an official said reverting of funds meant for projects is a normal process the money can be sanctioned again if required.