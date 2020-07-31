Missing youths found hanging in Chhendipada

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Bodies of two boys and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Balikudia forest near Balipata village within Chhendipada police limits here on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Barsarani Sahu (17), Sabhunath Majhi (20) and Baru Behera (22) of Palasbania village. They were missing since July 22. Their bodies were spotted by a cattle grazer who informed the police. SP Jagmohan Meena along with other officers and a scientific team visited the spot.

Meena said a special investigation team headed by Angul SDPO has been formed to investigate the matter. Four officers will be part of the team. The bodies were sent for postmortem and the results are awaited.

Three unnatural death cases have been registered in this connection.