Odisha must look at perishable goods policy, e-com linkage: Report

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha should look at a Perishable Goods Promotion Policy based on the Covid-19 lockdown experience to absorb the shock off farming community in the future , says a report prepared by World Bank for Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department. It also pitches for stronger linkage of urban markets with e-com platforms since the pandemic has brought in changes in consumer behaviour. Restrictions on movement of harvest, labour as well as impediments in procurement coupled with absence of cold storage have had serious impact on the farmers after lockdown was imposed in March.

The report reveals that Government had to organise shipment of a whopping 20 lakh betel leaves to traders outside the State during the lockdown period. Another 8,400 quintal watermelon, 1,700 quintal oil palm, 440 quintal chilli as well as 120 quintal jackfruit were also moved by May so as to prevent perishing of the agri-produce. That apart, the Department used its production clusters in 12 tribal dominated districts to sell 12,669 quintal vegetables during the lockdown period. At the beginning of the lockdown, the report says, most mandis and markets shut down due to stoppage of transport and lack of clarity in the regulations.

Though cereals and pulses could be held back, higher value products like dairy, poultry, fishery and horticultural prod u c e b e c a m e vulnerable. “As the State is diversifying towards horticulture- based commodities, it will be worthwhile exploring a Perishable Goods Promotion Policy that would include issues around value chain promotion of perishable products such as storage, processing and marketing in the lines of MSME and Industrial Promotion polices,” it suggests.

In view of change in consumer behaviour and the ‘new normal’ that the pandemic has brought in, the report suggests that Odisha Government could look at linkages with ecommerce platforms taking a cue from Kerala, at least for its urban markets. The urban markets of Odisha lack local or national players in delivery of farm produce. Local platforms launched in the past have been revived and few new ones have emerged during the lockdown.

“Like in Kerala, linkages with e-commerce platforms Zomato and Swiggy may be explored for this purpose. Local entrepreneurs and organised retail chains such as GROFERS, Big Basket, MORE can be contacted to establish business in urban centres of Odisha,” the report says. The report pegged the losses to fisheries sector at about `615 crore. The marine exports were down following a slump in demand due to closure of international markets after the Covid-19 outbreak. After the lockdown, the sector saw a further contraction as processing plants had to withhold harvesting due to labour shortage and operated at about 30-40 per cent of capacity, it stated. The State’s marine sector exports is worth about `2,825 crore while those from rest of agriculture and allied sector stands at `210 crore.