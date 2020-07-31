STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restrictions likely beyond Aug 1 in Odisha

The State Government is likely to come up with a fresh set of guidelines after a high-level meeting on Friday

Published: 31st July 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

RMRC staff collect blood sample of a woman during the ongoing sero survey in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre announced Unlock 3 by opening up more activities from August 1, Odisha is likely to continue with restrictions in major parts of the State as the Covid-19 situation is showing no signs of abatement. While Ganjam, Khurda and Cuttack districts remain critical, other hotspots like Koraput, Nabarangpur and Gajapati have emerged during the last fortnight, pointing towards the fact that normalcy is unlikely to return in the near future. The 14-day-long lockdown in four districts of Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur and Rourkela city will be over on Friday midnight.

A senior official involved in Covid-19 management in Odisha maintained that though major restrictions will continue, the Government is likely to open up some more activities so that livelihood of people is not affected. He said that the State Government will most probably issue the guidelines on Friday. Sources maintained that though restrictions like extended lockdown or night curfew will continue, shops and hotels will be allowed to open. However, gyms and yoga centres will continue to remain shut. Temples and other religious institutions will also remain closed like schools, colleges and coaching institutions till August 31. Shopping malls, cinema halls and swimming pools will also remain shut.

In fact, major parts of Odisha are in lockdown or shutdown mode beyond August 1 as announced by the district collectors of the respective areas. While lockdown has been enforced in Sundargarh and Kandhamal districts till August 15 and August 8 respectively due to spurt in cases, Bolangir district has been shutdown till August 1. Total shutdown of four days a week has been announced in Ganjam district, while shutdown of four days and three days lockdown in a week have been declared in Gajapati district. Besides, shutdown will be enforced in Nabagangpur district from August 1 to August 2 while Koraput has been shut from July 30 midnight till August 1.

Similarly, lockdown or shutdown have been enforced many other districts beyond August 1. On Thursday, highest 250 cases were reported in Ganjam and 220 in Khurda district including 105 in Bhubaneswar. As many as 97 cases were reported in Cuttack district. Similarly, Gajapati, Sundargarh and Jajpur districts reported 72, 74 and 46 cases respectively. These districts reported more than half of the 1,206 Covid- 19 cases detected on Thursday. Total cases in Ganjam have reached 9,996 followed by 3,986 in Khurda. Cuttack and Gajapati have so far reported 2,043 and 1,205 cases respectively.

Sources maintained that day time restrictions are likely to be eased despite rising number of cases with introduction of intra- state bus services and Mo Bus service which were suspended because of the lockdown. However, a clear picture will emerge only after the State Government issued guidelines for Unlock 3.

