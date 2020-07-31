Road washed away by gushing canal water

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hectares of farm land were flooded while a road was washed away as water from the main canal of Subarnarekha irrigation project was released by authorities on Thursday.

The by-pass road near Gadubhanga village was washed away cutting off communication with Kuabuda village forcing locals to travel an additional 5-6 km to reach Kuliana and Chandua in Bangiriposi block. The road was constructed a few years back.

Sona Soren of Gadubhanga said water from a canal under the project inundated vast tracts of farmland. Low-lying villages like Jhinnei, Mankadkhela and others in Kuliana block were majorly affected.

Executive engineer of Subarnarekha irrigation project, Betnoti division Ramakanta Mohapatra said water from the main canal of the project was released to another canal at Jambhira to control its flow. He said steps will be taken to repair the road and adequate compensation will be provided the affected farmers.