Ambulance drivers stage food allowance protest  

The stir was called off after Health officials intervened and assured to look into the matter. Sources said the protest affected transportation of Covid-19 patients on the day.

Published: 01st June 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Agitating drivers of private ambulances

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Resentment over unpaid food allowance is brewing among private ambulance drivers engaged in transportation of coronavirus patients from quarantine centres of the district to Covid hospitals.
On Sunday, they staged demonstration at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and threatened to stop the ambulance service if the daily food allowance, pending since the last two and a half months, are not cleared soon.

As per provision, the drivers should be paid `120 per day towards their food expenses. However, the district authorities are yet to provide the remuneration to drivers who have been often found working in empty stomach due to the nature of their job.

With the district reporting positive cases on almost a daily basis, the ambulance drivers are staying in an isolation centre on the DHH premises. Their family members have asked them not to return home due to the infection threat. Besides, neighbours have restricted them from going to the locality due to social stigma associated with coronavirus. 

Pravat Panda, an ambulance driver, said they are facing lot of hardships due to their work. “The regional transport officer (RTO) had requisitioned our vehicles for Covid duty. But more than two months have passed, we are yet to get the promised incentive. Neither Transport not Health officials have come to our aid,” he rued. 

RTO Pratap Kishore Panda said the drivers agreed to resume duty after the department assured them of taking up their demands with the administration.

