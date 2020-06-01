ASI inspects temple repairs

By Express News Service

PURI: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) led by superintendent of Odisha circle Arun Kumar Mallick on Sunday inspected repair works being undertaken in Nata Mandap, Jagamohan and Snana Mandap of Sri Jagannath Temple.

After the inspection, Mullick told media persons that repair of Snana Mandap has been completed and is ready for use. He said 60 damaged stone slabs were replaced with Khondolite stones. The Mandap is used for performing the bathing ritual of the Trinity on Snana Purnima.

The team also inspected repairs of Nata Mandap and Jagamohan. The superintendent said both the structures are safe. During Rath Yatra, when the deities will be taken away to Gundicha temple, the condition of Garbagriha in the 12th century shrine will be assessed. If needed, repairs will be carried out after consultation and approval of the statutory core committee.