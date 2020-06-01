STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: 11 worst-hit Odisha districts to shut down on weekends, opening of shrines, malls to wait 

Offices, commercial establishments, bus services, local transports and non-essential services will remain closed during the shutdown period.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service


BHUBANESWAR: In view of the surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state during the last one week, Odisha government on Monday adopted a cautious approach while announcing opening of several sectors during 'Unlock 1' which is stricter compared to the guidelines issued by the Centre on Saturday.

Announcing the new measures during Lockdown 5, chief secretary Asit Tripathy said that there will be shut down on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts where the Covid-19 case load has been high till June 30. The districts in which shutdown will be enforced are Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. He said that the decision has been taken to prevent community transmission in these districts, where 90 per cent cases have been reported from different quarantine centres.

Offices, commercial establishments, bus services, local transports and non-essential services will remain closed during the shutdown period. Healthcare services, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and medicine shops will be allowed.

Besides, cops and those working for electronic media will be allowed to commute freely. Train and flight services and goods movement will remain unhindered during shutdown period, he said.

Stating that schools, colleges and coaching institutions in Odisha will remain closed till July 31, the chief secretary said public worshipping at religious places will not be permitted till June 30 in the state. Similarly, no religious congregation will be allowed till June-end. Shopping malls will also remain closed till June 30. “Hotels will be allowed to operate upto 30 per cent capacity and restaurants can be opened only for in-house guests,” he said.

“Lockdown ended yesterday and 'Unlock-1' has begun today. The number of positive cases will increase with return of migrants. So far, 4,26,504 migrants have returned to the state,” he said, and added that 95 per cent of the cases have been reported from quarantine centres. He said now 2,49,769 people are in quarantine centres. As many as 2.87 lakh persons have been discharged from these centres, he added.

Chief Secretary stressed adherence to social distancing guidelines in the sectors offering essential services.

Director general of police Abhay stressed on adherence to social distance norms and wearing of masks. The fine amount for not wearing mas

