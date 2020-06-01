No Covid-19 respite for State  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: New Covid-19 patients were detected in various districts as the State registered its biggest single-day spike in positive cases on Sunday.Hours after removal of containment tag on southern side of Rourkela main road on Saturday evening, a fresh positive case was reported from the area which has so far reported 23 coronavirus patients.

A total of three cases were detected in Sundargarh district of which one belonged to Rourkela main road area while the rest two were from NTPC Covid care centre at Sundargarh town. All the patients have been admitted to Hi-Tech Covid hospital at Rourkela.

Similarly, Mayurbhanj district reported six more positive cases. While four cases were detected in Rashgobindpur block, two were from Baripada municipality area. The patients are in the age group of 20 and 35 and have travel history to Maharashtra and Karnataka. Five of them are male.

The new patients had returned to the district eight days back and were lodged in quarantine centres.In Kendrapara, two more health workers tested positive for Covid-19 on the day. The health care providers were looking after returnees at a quarantine centre in Penthapala village under Pattamundai block. The administration has sealed Penthapala. On Saturday, a nurse, Asha worker, anganwadi worker and a sweeper of Marsaghai had tested positive.

Two more positive cases were found in Jagatsinghpur, taking the total number of affected persons in the district to 68. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said both the cases were from Balikuda block. The patients, lodged in a quarantine centre, were asymptomatic. They have been admitted to KIMS Covid hospital, Bhubaneswar.

On the day, the house of an inmate of Gadakujang quarantine centre, who had come in contact with a positive case, was sealed in Japa village. Sambalpur district also reported a fresh case after a 22-year-old youth from Bhartapur village under Bhartapur panchayat in Rairakhol tested positive. The youth had recently returned from Ahmedabad and was staying at Luhapank quarantine centre. He was asymptomatic. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district rose to nine.

In Malkangiri, one more inmate of the temporary medical centre (TMC) in MV-72 tested positive, taking the tally to 20 in the district. On the other hand, three patients recovered from coronavirus.Ten new cases were detected in Ganjam on the day. At the same time, 15 patients recovered and were discharged from the Covid-19 hospital at Sitalapali.In Kalahandi, 11 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital.