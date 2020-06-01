Sudden downpour damages over 5,000 quintal paddy    

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heavy rain in Jeypore on Saturday damaged over 5,000 quintal of paddy harvest of farmers, stored at marketing yards.

Farmers of Dangarpanusi, Kundra, Kumuli, Kamta, Kotpad, Boipariguda and Jeypore in Koraput district had stored their produce at different mandis for procurement by the Government. Following the unseasonal rains, water entered several mandis, damaging the stored paddy.

Sources said it rained all of a sudden and the unsuspecting farmers could not cover their paddy stocks. More than 5,000 quintal of paddy have become wet due to the downpour.

Even, harvested paddy kept at threshing floor in different villages have been damaged by rainwater. “We didn’t get time to save our paddy as the showers came out of the blue and water entered the threshing floor,” said Sagar Samantra, a farmer of Dangarpanusi village. He said his 200 quintal of paddy has been totally damaged.

Besides, harvested paddy crops also sustained damage after rainwater entered farmlands in various pockets of Jeypore. Farmers had left the paddy in their crop fields for drying the grains. In some areas, rain washed away the harvested paddy of farmers.

The rains have also put a grinding halt to rabi paddy harvesting activities in tribal areas as agriculture fields have been inundated.

District civil supply officer Tularam Nayak admitted that paddy stocks have become wet in the rains in some areas. Farmers have been asked to dry the paddy.