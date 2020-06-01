STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time to be self-resilient in COVID-19 fight: Odisha Police  

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

Odisha police (Image used for representation only) (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased reopening of areas outside containment zones, Odisha Police on Sunday urged the citizens to be self-resilient in the fight against Covid-19.

A senior officer said police have been conducting strong enforcement against social distancing and other violations but with more relaxations coming in, people will have to be more responsible and self-resilient. 
The Centre has permitted opening of religious places, restaurants, hotels and shopping malls from June 8 by ensuring social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. A set of guidelines in this regard from the State Government is expected on Monday.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said crackdown on violators will continue. “Social distancing and wearing of masks is important. This must be abided by,” he said. Though violators would be under scanner, number of flouts is on the wane. Between Saturday and Sunday morning, Odisha Police registered four cases for lockdown violation.

Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo said re-opening of market places in the City will be allowed basing on guidelines and timings decided by the Government. However, awareness on the importance of social distancing and masks will continue in market places and busy areas along with the enforcement activities, he added.

Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police has decided to re-deploy traffic volunteers in the twin city from Monday. “As movement of vehicles is expected to increase following relaxation in lockdown, traffic volunteers will be pressed City from Monday onwards,” said an officer. The volunteers have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing while assisting the traffic personnel.

