Forest officials in Odisha's Bhadrak on toes as elephants wreak havoc

By Express News Service

BHADRAK/JEYPORE: Forest personnel of Bhadrak range are facing a tough task driving away elephants, which have sneaked into the district from Hadgad forest in Keonjhar.

Residents of villages like Mohantypada, Patkana, Routrapur, San Routrapur, Bauladihi, Gadia and Trisalia within Agarpada police limits are spending sleepless nights as the elephants have been entering human habitations after sunset. A tusker had killed a 72-year-old man from Mohantypada village while he was returning home after attending nature’s call on Saturday. The incident has added to the fears of the locals.

Milli Mahakud, a resident of Mohantypada, said two tuskers have been wreaking havoc in the village by damaging crops. The villagers, alleging apathy of forest officials towards their plight, have sought compensation for their losses.

DFO Poornima Pandian said the forest officials are in a fix as the elephants do not remain in a particular area for long. While the elephants remain confined to the forest during day, they sneak into human habitations after sunset. She said 15 forest personnel along with police personnel have been deployed in the villages to keep track of the elephants’ movements. The villagers have been asked not to tease the animals.

In Rayagada, residents of Niymangiri under Munigidua block, are living in fear as a herd of wild elephants has been wreaking havoc in the area for the last four days. The herd comprising six elephants and a calf had entered the district from Kalyansighpur forest and entered human habitation. Their movement from one place to another has resulted in harm to paddy crops in the area. A forest team from Muniguda has been keeping a track of the herd’s movements.