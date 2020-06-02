Four children drown in swollen pond at Odisha's Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a tragic incident, four children from a family drowned in a pond at Govindpur Barabankasahi village here on Monday. They are Priti Dehury, Rajesh, Nehal and Trytimayee Dehury.

The children were taking bath when they slipped and drowned in the pond which was swollen due to heavy rains two days back. Hearing their screams, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the children in an unconscious condition.

They rushed the children to the District Headquarters Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal and Sub-Collector Saphalaya Pandit Pradhan reached the hospital and interacted with their parents. Pradhan said the family will be compensated as per special relief code.