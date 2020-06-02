STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt accepts stranded PPE consignment

The State Government has decided to accept Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) arrived here by May 31.

Published: 02nd June 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to accept Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) arrived here by May 31. The decision was taken at the State-level procurement committee meet on Monday.

Several manufacturers had drawn the attention of the Government as more than 20 trucks loaded with PPE, masks and sanitiser remained stranded at Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) godown for the last few days in the absence of permission to unload the materials.

Managing Director of OSMCL Yamini Sarangi said as per the decision taken at the meeting, only PPE that reached here up to May 31 will be accepted and not the mask and sanitiser. “The deadline for mask and sanitiser was May 20. A few trucks loaded with materials have reached here after the cut off date and the excuses they give are not acceptable. We will also not accept any PPE consignment after May 31,” she informed.

After the decision, the trucks have started unloading at OSMCL’s Mancheswar godown. The volume of PPE can be ascertained only after unloading is over, Sarangi added.

