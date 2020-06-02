Odisha: Sanitation worker dies of asphyxiation after entering septic tank

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 54-year-old sanitation worker died of asphyxiation while two others sustained serious injuries after entering a newly-constructed septic tank at a house in Dilarpur village within Kendrapara Town police limits.

The deceased, SK Muna was suffocated to death after he entered the septic tank at the house of one SK Anis of the village. His two co-workers SK Matu and SK Babu too entered the tank after Muna did not come out of it. They were rescued by a few locals and admitted to the district headquarters hospital here. Muna’s body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Police are investigating the matter after registering a case, said Kendrapara Town IIC Jyoti Ranjan Samantray.