Spit and pay: Govt to violators

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday announced stronger punishments and fines for those violating social distancing, not wearing masks and spitting in public.Announcing this during the press briefing, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said fine for spitting at public places and not wearing masks have been increased from Rs 200 each to Rs 500 each for the first offence, Rs 500 each for the second offence and Rs 1,000 as well as arrest for the third offence.

The State Government has noted that large congregations are taking place and cautioned against such gatherings. “In June, we will have to be more careful and enhanced regulations will be implemented in the districts having high case load. Odisha Police will take stricter action to enforce personal hygiene and social distancing across the State,” said Tripathy.

DGP Abhay said “Last month, our focus was on creating awareness on wearing masks but this month enforcement against these violations will be enhanced, fines will be collected and if required, cases will be registered, arrests made,” he said .

The relaxations have been announced to enhance livelihood and those should not be misused for recreational purposes. “Shutdown will be imposed in 11 districts during weekends this month,” he added. The shutdown will be effective in Bhubaneswar too from this week.

Odisha Police has urged people to practice self-restraint and discipline to fight coronavirus and maintain social distance at market places.

“In small shops, more than two persons and in large shops over five persons should not be allowed at a time. About 14,000 people have been fined so far for social distance violations in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar,” said the DGP.

Odisha Police also asked people to seek persmissions for large gatherings at unfortunate events and marriages. The DGP has warned of stringent action for the violations.