State to verify foreign liquor stock

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Monday ordered all district Collectors to verify the stock of foreign liquor with the off and on shops in the State.

With introduction of home delivery of alcohol by off and on shops, the licensees have been allowed to sell the remaining stock of 2019-20 available with them when lockdown was enforced, at the enhanced maximum retail price of 2020-21. The licensees have been instructed to deposit the differential amount of 2019-20 MRP minus 2020-2021 MRP with Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL).

Subsequently, OSBCL will deposit the differential amount with the State Government. “To ensure that the differential amount collected from retail licensees is deposited with the State exchequer, Government has instructed excise officials to verify the stock in off and on shops before allowing home delivery,” said sources.