With 141 new COVID-19 cases, Odisha continues to post higher growth rate than national average

BHUBANESWAR: With 141 new COVID-19 positive cases, Odisha continued to post higher growth rate than the national average for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The daily growth rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State now stands at 6.7 per cent against the national average of 4.28 per cent. On Monday, Odisha's surge rate was 8 per cent compared to India's 4.82 per cent.

The fatality rate, however, remained among the lowest in the country with no reports of death due to coronavirus for the past two weeks. Odisha has a fatality rate of 0.31 per cent against the national rate of 2.81 per cent.

In another biggest single-day spike, Odisha recorded 141 cases, including 110 from quarantine centres and 31 locals in the last 24 hours, raising the fear of local transmission. The number of locals getting infected in a day is the highest so far.

With the new cases the total number of affected persons swelled to 2245. While the first 1000 cases were recorded in 66 days in the State that is struggling with the influx of migrants, the next 1200 cases were reported in just 13 days.

The fresh cases are spread across 18 districts with Ganjam contributing 27 cases, followed by Khurda (26), Nuapada (19), Kendrapara (13) and Jajpur (10). Rest of the districts have registered cases in single digits.

Health and Family Welfare department sources said nearly 95 pc cases have been imported from Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

While seven districts in the State have registered more than 100 cases, Ganjam remained worst hit with highest 458 affected persons, followed by Jajpur with 290 cases, Khurda with 167 cases, Balasore with 154 cases, Kendrapara with 152 cases, Cuttack with 126 cases and Bhadrak with 120 cases. Rayagada is the only district left with no confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The State recorded its first 500 cases in 59 days and the next 500 cases in seven days. The number of cases jumped from 1052 to 1517 in six days and crossed 2000 in just five days.

The State has recorded 426 cases in the last three days. While 129 cases were reported on Sunday, 156 cases were registered the next day. On Monday the State had registered its biggest spike of 156 cases and highest recovery of 119 patients. The recovery rate now stands over 59 pc.

The State has, so far, tested 1,59,567 samples, including 3877 on Monday. The number of tests per one positive case has come down from 223, a month ago, to 71 now. The positivity rate rose to 1.41 per cent.