Women SHGs roped in for stitching school uniforms in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The decision of the district administration to engage SHGs for stitching school uniforms has come as a boon for women in villages, hit by the lockdown.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the district administration has released Rs 61 lakh to various school management committees. The funds will be distributed among the SHGs for stitching of uniforms. Around 25 SHGs have been selected for the purpose. The move has been lauded by members of women’s groups, who will need to adhere to quality, size and pattern of uniforms, as prescribed by the Education department and deliver the stock on time.

President of Tulsaigadi Women SHG Chandrabali Khatua said 20 women of her group have been engaged in stitching masks. "Now the administration has selected our SHG to stitch school uniforms. It will help us augment our income and become self-sufficient," she said.

District social welfare officer Swarna Manjari Nayak said the women SHGs have been given the task of stitching 12,000 uniforms in the current year. If the SHGs prove themselves by delivering on time while adhering to quality, they will get orders for one lakh uniforms next year onwards.

Sources said around 12,000 students from Above Poverty Line (APL) category of 800 primary schools including Government-aided institutions will be given the uniforms for Rs 200 per head once schools reopen.