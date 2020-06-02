STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Women SHGs roped in for stitching school uniforms in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district

The funds will be distributed among the SHGs for stitching of uniforms with around 25 of them have been selected for the purpose.

Published: 02nd June 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Members of a self help group engaged in stitching masks

Members of a self help group engaged in stitching masks. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The decision of the district administration to engage SHGs for stitching school uniforms has come as a boon for women in villages, hit by the lockdown.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the district administration has released Rs 61 lakh to various school management committees. The funds will be distributed among the SHGs for stitching of uniforms. Around 25 SHGs have been selected for the purpose. The move has been lauded by members of women’s groups, who will need to adhere to quality, size and pattern of uniforms, as prescribed by the Education department and deliver the stock on time.

President of Tulsaigadi Women SHG Chandrabali Khatua said 20 women of her group have been engaged in stitching masks. "Now the administration has selected our SHG to stitch school uniforms. It will help us augment our income and become self-sufficient," she said.

District social welfare officer Swarna Manjari Nayak said the women SHGs have been given the task of stitching 12,000 uniforms in the current year. If the SHGs prove themselves by delivering on time while adhering to quality, they will get orders for one lakh uniforms next year onwards.

Sources said around 12,000 students from Above Poverty Line (APL) category of 800 primary schools including Government-aided institutions will be given the uniforms for Rs 200 per head once schools reopen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
jagatsinghpur odisha SHGs
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp