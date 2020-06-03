Classes held under tree  

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Even as educational institutions remain closed across the State due to the coronavirus crisis, students of Kadalibadi Upper Primary Sevashram School in Banki block are attending classes under a banyan tree. As the school’s building has been turned into a quarantine centre, headmaster Sarat Sethi decided to hold classes under the tree in order to ensure that students were not deprived of education. All safety measures including social distancing and use of masks are being adhered to by the teachers and students during the classes, which are held from 7 am to 10 am.