Congress attacks Odisha government over coronavirus fight

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee alleged that Covid-19 pandemic has exposed Naveen Patnaik Government’s claim of good governance. The extended lockdown has brought to light the fact that lakhs of workers left Odisha to other states for their livelihood and worked for 14 to 18 hours per day in very unhealthy conditions.

Rural areas in the State are steeped in poverty and the Government has failed to create any employment opportunities as a result of which there is such large scale migration, he said. Criticising the State Government’s decision to give Collector’s power to sarpanch, Patnaik alleged that this has resulted in irregularities in the temporary health centres (TMCs) and quarantine centres. Alleging that the quarantine centres are functioning in a very unhealthy atmosphere, he said a majority of Covid-19 positive cases are being detected from these places.

Panchayats are yet to receive funds meant for Covid-19 management announced by the Government, he added. Party colleague and former minister Panchanan Kanungo criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing lockdown in a haste resulting in problems for migrant workers. The migrant workers would not have faced such problems if the Centre had given more time before announcement of the lockdown, he said.