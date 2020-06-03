Inmates stir over COVID-19 tests in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of migrant workers, lodged in quarantine centres at Janakadeipur panchayat of Erasama block and Korua in Naugaon, on Tuesday sat on a hunger strike alleging negligence of health officials in collecting their swab samples for Covid-19 testing. Inmates of quarantine centres, who are not tested for the virus, are finding it tough to return to their homes. Around 56 returnees, who have been staying at the quarantine centre at Janakadeipur for the last 14 days, demanded their swabs be collected else they would not return.

They refused the food given to them at the centre. Sarpanch Naramada Pal sought Erasama BDO’s intervention into the matter and after the latter assured the inmates their swabs will be collected, the agitation was called off. Similarly, 80 inmates of Garei quarantine centre in Korua panchayat refused to have food unless their swabs were collected for testing.

They have been lodged at the centre for the last 15 days. After repeated appeals, the Health department had collected the swab samples of 1o inmates and their reports came out negative a few days back. After receiving information on the unrest, Naugaon BDO Rashmi Rekha Mallick reached the centre and pacified the inmates. Korua sarpanch Aranya Nayak said demand of the inmates is genuine as the health officials are yet to carry out their swab sample tests.